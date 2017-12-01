It is now illegal to dump hurricane debris anywhere along U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys.

Illegal dumping is a felony. Law enforcement will actively enforce any illegal hurricane debris dumping along U.S. 1.

The Florida Department of Transportation, which maintains U.S. 1, will conduct one final pass to collect the hurricane debris that already has been placed in the U.S. 1 right of way.

At this time, County residents can bring their hurricane debris to any County transfer station for free disposal.