Hurricane debris collection resumed Wednesday on County roads in the Mile Marker 16 to 40 area in the Lower Keys after a short holiday break for the workers. County public works continues to also collect hurricane debris on private roads and take it to the nearest County right of way for collection by the debris contractor.

No County roads in these areas have received a final collection pass. If you now have debris in County rights of way or private roads, it will get picked up.

Crews are working throughout this area hard hit by Hurricane Irma. More than 1 million cubic yards of debris has been collected from just this area.

NOTE: If you live in the Mile Marker 16 to 40 area and have eligible hurricane debris remaining in your yard, please place it on the nearest County right of way. This is important to expedite the cleanup and ensure all eligible hurricane debris is picked up.

The final collection of hurricane debris on Duck Key, Conch Key and the City of Layton is also underway. The deadline has passed in these areas to put hurricane debris on County and City rights of way.

The Florida Department of Transportation’s debris contractor is conducting a final pass along U.S. 1 in the Keys.

It is illegal to dump any hurricane debris in the U.S. 1 right of way or on County roads that have received or in the midst of a final sweep. This includes Key Largo, Tavernier and from Stock Island to MM 15 (Baypoint).