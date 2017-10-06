Regular collection schedules for recycling and garbage has resumed in unincorporated Monroe County. This includes all areas that are accessible by collection trucks.

The County asks residents to please make sure recycling put in bins is not contaminated with hurricane debris.

Regular yard waste collection in unincorporated Monroe County has not resumed because hurricane debris yard waste is still being collected by contracted haulers as part of the emergency response.

No hazardous waste/electronic waste items should be put outside if possible. These items should be taken to any of the County’s three transfer stations. At this time, hazardous waste collection is accepted during all transfer station hours, which are Monday – Saturday, 8 am. to 3:30 p.m.

The transfer stations are located at:

Cudjoe Key Transfer Station: Mile Marker 21.5 on the Overseas Highway at Blimp Road, 305-745-2513

Long Key Transfer Station: Mile Marker 68 on the Overseas Highway, 305-664-2263

Key Largo Transfer Station: 11100 County Road 905, 305-367-4236

Monroe County homeowners or renters also can bring their hurricane debris to the transfer stations free of charge. This includes white goods, construction debris and yard waste.

Contracted haulers continue to remove hurricane debris and yard waste from unincorporated Monroe County. There is no set schedule, but these haulers are working neighborhood to neighborhood in different parts of the County simultaneously. Debris should be separated before being put at the curbside for collection.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 3, about 107,000 cubic yards of hurricane vegetative and construction debris has been removed from unincorporated Monroe County and the municipalities of Layton and Key Colony Beach by the County’s contractors. Nearly 1,500 white goods (appliances) also have been removed.

