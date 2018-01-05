Over 400 Florida Keys families, who lost their homes due to Hurricane Irma, are still residing in hotels. FEMA announced this week that the deadline has been once again extended for those individuals and families who are eligible to receive Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) and who meet the criteria for the deadline extension. Residents eligible for the TSA program may receive an extension (from the current January 7th deadline to February 10, 2018) to continue their stay in FEMA paid hotels, while they look for an alternative place to live.

Participants already in the TSA program will receive a phone call telling them whether they are eligible for the February 10th extension and what they need to do to remain at their current hotel or find a new hotel. Applicants must meet certain requirements to remain eligible.

Hurricane Irma survivors who are not currently in TSA but who may be eligible are notified automatically. Participants must be registered with FEMA and be eligible for disaster assistance.

FEMA pays directly for the room and any applicable taxes. Applicants are responsible for all other incidental costs, such as meals, transportation, etc. Hotels may require a credit card for incidental expenses.

A household of four or fewer members is authorized one hotel room and a household of five or more is authorized additional rooms based on a limit of four people per room. One member of each household 18 or older must reside in each room.

Applicants with disabilities or who have access and functional needs should check with hotels to ensure appropriate accommodations are available. Those with pets must check to see if pets are accepted. Applicants must show photo identification and adhere to any hotel check-in requirements.