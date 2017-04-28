Meet Savannah, the newest member of the Key West Police Department’s Mounted Unit. The tall palomino draft horse was recently donated by Dr. Louis Spelios.

Officers Mike Wolf and Matt Johnson rode to Island Dental this afternoon to present Dr. Spelios with a plaque in gratitude for this newest addition to the equine team.

The Mounted Unit now consists of Officers Johnson and Wolf, along with Savannah, Scout and Shmoo. The mounted officers can be seen daily in their rounds around the island. Horses provide a unique vantage point for officers, help in crowd control during events like Fantasy Fest, and make a positive connection with the community on a daily basis.