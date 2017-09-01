Hometown! — Key West’s and Monroe County’s voting community’s signature resource for candidate and election information is sponsoring a Workshop for those running, or considering a run for elected office in 2018. The Workshop is set for September 16, starting at 8:30 am at the Marriott Beachside. Hometown especially urges all first time candidates to attend.

The Workshop offers a full schedule of campaign topics, including deciding to run, campaign plans, budget and fundraising, messaging, speeches & debates, marketing and election rules and paperwork. Speakers will include elected officials and other political mavens. Attendees can meet one-on-one with the speakers during an optional lunch session.

Details concerning the Workshop including registration and attendance fees are available at www.hometownkeywest.com or contact Sheldon Davidson at sdavidson13@yaoo.com.