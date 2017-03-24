Hometown! Key West, formerly known as Hometown PAC, is calling all members, future members, candidates, incumbents, prospective candidates and those merely testing the waters to a CALL for CANDIDATES on Monday, April 3, 2017, 5 pm at Salute Restaurant, Higgs Beach, Key West. Attendance is free.

THE 2018 local elections in Monroe County include State and U.S. Representatives, two County Commission seats, City of Key West Mayor and three Key West City Commission seats, three Monroe County School Board and two Florida Keys Mosquito Control District seats. For the first time ever, we also may be voting on a Lower Keys representative on the KEYS Energy Board.

The voting ballot will close for the 2018 state, county and local elections in 450 days, in this uncommonly charged political climate people are already engaged and campaigns are underway.

Support Good Government! Go to www.HometownKeyWest.com, email us at info@hometownkeywest.com and like us on Facebook for more information and the list of 2018 seats up for election, as well as details on the April 3 Call for Candidates and membership details.