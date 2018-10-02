HOB Students Participate in Local Film Challenge

Oct 022018
 

Students pose for a photo after a weekend of shooting footage for Tropic Cinema’s 72 Hour Film Challenge. Left to right: Bronson Campo, Zouh Zouh Jiang, Angelina Diaz, Taryn Brogli, Maddox Lowe, Monika Jaroszewicz, Caitlyn Hetu.  In front: Mia Cawvey. 

A group of Horace O’Bryant seventh and eighth graders recently participated in Tropic Cinema’s 72 Hour Film Challenge.  The team of eight students was one of many participating film-making teams given the same prop, line, and occupation. All of these elements had to be included in their film. The students — Taryn Brogli, Bronson Campo, Mia Cawvey, Angelina Diaz, Caitlyn Hetu, Monika Jaroszewicz, Zouh Zouh Jiang, and Maddox Lowe — had to write, produce, and edit their film within a 72-hour time frame. They spent a weekend working on the project with guidance from HOB English Language Arts and Drama teacher, Stephanie Manaher.

The students captured scenes of familiar spaces around Key West, like the historic cemetery, and the area beaches.

Students capture footage while filming at the Key West Cemetery. Left to right: Monika Jaroszewicz, Maddox Lowe, and Zouh Zouh Jiang.

Facebook Comments

Blue Paper Editor
Naja Girard
 October 2, 2018  Posted by at 2:05 pm News, Special Event  Add comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this. See our Privacy Policy here: http://thebluepaper.com/privacy-policy/

Close