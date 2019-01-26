Historic Key West Cemetery Stroll, January 26, 2019

The first Cemetery Stroll to be offered at the Historic Key West Cemetery this season will take place on Saturday January 26th. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to gravesites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased in brief monologues. The groups are scheduled for departures at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 Reservations are necessary, and can be made by calling 305-304-1453.

Among the gravesites to be visited are those of Frank Booth. Charles DuPont, William Kerr, Thomas Romer, the Los Martires de Cuba, the Figueredo plot; the Benjamin Albury family restoration, and the USS Maine plot.

The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and plan to walk over a mile on uneven ground. Bottled water will be provided.

This is an excellent opportunity to learn first-hand about some of the fascinating people who have given Key West its colorful and significant character. Space is limited for the tours and pre-registration is required. A donation of $20 (cash or check) per person to the Historic Florida Keys Foundation is recommended with all proceeds devoted to cemetery restoration. Participants should enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gate and go to the registration table on 2nd Ave.

Additional strolls featuring other gravesites will take place on February 23th and March 23th.