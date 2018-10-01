Help is on the Way! Rebuild Florida Mobile Bus in the Keys this Week

A Rebuild Florida bus will be at three locations in the Keys this week. The bus is a mobile center run by the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity, with case managers on hand to help people of low or moderate income whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged by the storm.

The mobile bus schedule is as follows:

October 1: Layton Fire Station, 68260 Overseas Hwy, Long Key (please note: the bus was originally scheduled to be here on Oct. 2 as well but is being re-located to Big Pine Key one the 2nd)

October 2-4: The Salvation Army Disaster Assistance Center, 30300 Overseas Hwy, Big Pine Key

October 5-6: Founders Park, 87000 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada

 Monroe County residents also can:

  • * Call 1-844-833-1010
  • * Go to www.rebuildflorida.gov to register
  • * Go to the Rebuild Florida center, at 2796 Overseas Highway in Marathon (the state building next to the Marathon Government Center). It is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Residents only need to bring ID to register.

Phase 1 of Rebuild Florida is funded with a $616 million grant from the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD). This money will go to families/residents to repair or rebuild their homes or rental properties that were destroyed or severely damaged by Hurricane Irma. It’s for residents with low to moderate incomes or for property owners who rent to people with low to moderate incomes.

For more information, go to the Monroe County website’s Hurricane Irma Recovery page at https://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/726/Hurricane-Irma-Recovery.

