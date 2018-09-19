HEARTBREAKING. Update on Bridle Path Suicide

On his first morning in Key West musician, Dana Julian Murkison, meets literally the nicest police officer ever, Igor Kasyaneko.

But, the newcomer has a suspended driver’s license. The officer’s last words to him were, ”I’ll figure out what I can do for you.”

While the officer is back in his patrol car he hears a ‘pop’ and sees smoke coming from the front seat of the vehicle.

The man has just shot himself in the head.

WARNING: SOME VIEWERS MIGHT FIND THE VIDEO DISTURBING.



See initial reporting below:

