HEARTBREAKING. Update on Bridle Path Suicide

On his first morning in Key West musician, Dana Julian Murkison, meets literally the nicest police officer ever, Igor Kasyaneko.
But, the newcomer has a suspended driver’s license. The officer’s last words to him were, ”I’ll figure out what I can do for you.”
While the officer is back in his patrol car he hears a ‘pop’ and sees smoke coming from the front seat of the vehicle.
The man has just shot himself in the head.
WARNING: SOME VIEWERS MIGHT FIND THE VIDEO DISTURBING.
See initial reporting below:
