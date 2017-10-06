Monroe County, FL – The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District are continuing to work together to keep you informed and up to date about the importance of preventing mosquitoes from breeding. As we move to the next level following Hurricane Irma, it is important that we remind everyone to “Drain and Cover” to keep all residents safe from mosquitoes.

“Residents should check for and drain all standing water on their property on a weekly basis and after every rain event,” said Andrea Leal, Florida Keys Mosquito Control Executive Director. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to combat any increase in mosquitoes as a result of Hurricane Irma.”

To protect against mosquitoes, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County urges the public to “Drain and Cover”:

DRAIN standing water:

Drain water from garbage cans, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pets’ water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and keep appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER your skin with:

CLOTHING – If you must be outside when mosquitoes are active, cover up. Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves.

REPELLENT – Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing. Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with 10-30 percent DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon, eucalyptus and IR3535 are effective.

Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than two months old.

COVER doors and windows with screens:

Keep mosquitoes out of your house. Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches and patios.

Tips on Eliminating Mosquito Breeding Sites:

Clean out troughs and gutters.

Remove old tires or drill holes in those used in playgrounds to drain.

Turn over or remove empty plastic pots.

Pick up all beverage containers and cups.

Check tarps on boats or other equipment that may collect water.

Replace water in birdbaths and pet or other animal feeding dishes at least once a week.

Change water in plant trays, including hanging plants, at least once a week.

Remove vegetation or obstructions in drainage ditches that prevent the flow of water.

For more information on current Mosquito Control efforts please call 305-292-7190 or visit Monroe.flhealth.gov or keysmosquito.org.

