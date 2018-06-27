The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“A 32-year-old Big Pine Key man was arrested Wednesday for placing a video camera in the stall of a men’s bathroom. Ray Gallegos was charged with video voyeurism. The case began as part of an investigation between the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations. Federal agents requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant raid was executed Wednesday at Gallegos’ residence on the 30000 block of Overseas Highway on Big Pine Key.

Videos were found of men using the toilet in what appeared to be a public restroom. Gallegos stated the videos were taken by a camera he installed in a men’s bathroom located at the Walgreens Pharmacy, 30351 Overseas Highway, where he is employed as a liquor store clerk. Gallegos stated he placed the camera in the bathroom in August 2017 and had been watching videos since Monday of this week. He stated he is aroused by the videos, that he watches the videos for that sole reason and never distributed the videos to anyone.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit noted that Walgreens had no knowledge of Gallegos’ illegal activities. Gallegos was taken to jail.”