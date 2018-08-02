Raise a toast to Key West history with Curator Cori Convertito, Ph.D., in this month’s “Happy Hour with the Historian” on Tuesday, August 7 from 4:30 to 5:30pm at the Waterfront Brewery located at 201 William St in Key West,with a spotlight on Commodore David Porter and his success at purging pirates from the region.

Join Convertito as she presents “Porter and the Pirates” and examines how, under the Commodore’s leadership and his insistence on fleet size, tactical skills, and navigation know-how, the Navy triumphed.A September 18 session spotlights the development of the “Industries of Key West.” Attendees will be led by Waterfront Brewery staff on a brief tour of the brew room then receive two 4oz. samples from their selection of craft beers before the program’s topic is offered.

Each session is limited to 25 attendees; reserve your spot now by purchasing your ticket at kwahs.org, click ‘tickets’— $8 for KWAHS members, $10 for non-members. Sponsored in part by The Waterfront Brewery. For more information,contact Cori Convertito, Ph.D. at 305.295.6616 x112. Your Museums. Your Community. It takes an Island.