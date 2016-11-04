Habitat for Humanity is partnering with William Weech American Legion Post 168 and needs volunteers to assist with efforts to restore the historic building located at 803 Emma Street in Key West. Structural repairs on the building have been completed, and the next step is painting the exterior. A group of Habitat volunteers from the University of Miami recently spent two days at the post doing some initial prep work, and volunteer work days are scheduled for November 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th to help clean, patch, prime, and paint the exterior. “We are reaching out to our entire volunteer base, local businesses, military groups, and civic organizations, said Habitat Program Services Director Susan Kent. All skill levels are needed, and we welcome volunteers 16 years of age and older. “

Dr Nancy Moulton, Post Adjutant, is dedicated to seeing the Post serve the community in a meaningful way again and said “As in the past, Post 168 can be host to many community programs, including Fostering Americanism, Sponsoring Educational Programs and Disaster Preparedness and Support. In the future, we want to have a Museum on the Mezzanine level which will both preserve the rich history here and educate future generations. The Hall includes a stage and seating for 200 people, as well as a bar and full kitchen. Making the Legion Hall available for use is our priority. As the logo says: ‘American Legions serve communities for life!’ We want to re-open to allow us to serve veterans, veterans’ families and the community once again.”

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Mark Moss, understands the historic and emotional significance of the building, stating “The structure was built by Key West Veterans and was an important resource to the entire community. Habitat is excited to participate in the continued restoration efforts. Our volunteers are one of our greatest assets and we are grateful for the hours that they donate for projects like this which have a powerful impact on local neighborhoods and communities in Key West and the Lower Florida Keys.”

If you are interested in participating, contact Susan at 305-294-9006 or via email at volunteer@habitatlowerkeys.org.