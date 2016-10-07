Looking to explore your Halloween gore with some theatrical make-up tips or celebrate the spirits of those you love, Day-of-the-Dead style? Enjoy a day at the Garrison at Fort East Martello Museum with two family-friendly workshops presented by Key West Art & Historical Society on October 15.

A perfect preparation-day for the upcoming Zombie Bike Ride, “Scars & Scabs, Wounds and Gore” offers hands-on skills using latex and household products to transform participants into the undead. Artist and teacher Crystal Smith will offer you step-by-step instructions on everything you need to know to make life-like wounds, scabs, and scars, with small kits included to take home. “Wounds and Gore” runs from 10:00AM to 12:00PM on October 15, and is $15 per session for members and $20 for non-members which includes all supplies.

“Sugar Skulls for Families” teaches participants the story behind the Mexican tradition Dia de Los Muertos while participants decorate their own calavera de azúcar —a sugar skull dedicated to a loved one that has passed on. “Sugar Skulls for Families” is 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM and is $5 per skull for members of $7.50 for non-members.

The Garrison at Fort East Martello is the creative classroom hub for Key West Art & Historical Society’s educational workshops, with a full roster of sessions offered for adults, youth, and families throughout the year. Detailed descriptions and registration information for “Scars and Scabs, Wounds and Gore,” “Sugar Skulls for Families,” and other upcoming sessions can be found by calling Adele Williams, Director of Education at 305.295.6616 extension 115 or emailing awilliams@kwahs.org. Register now for your spot in these limited space classes. Your museums. Your community. It takes an island.