Join us for the 4th annual National Key Deer Refuge sponsored Ranger-Guided “Summer Nights Adventure Program”. Visitors and locals are welcome at these free, kid-friendly, nature-oriented walks and bike rides. Meet at the Refuge Visitor Center, (179 Key Deer Blvd in Winn Dixie Plaza, on Big Pine Key). Attendees are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear (that is ok to get wet), bring bug spray and a camera to capture the moments. For details, or information, contact Kristie Killam at 305-304-9625 or kristie_killam@fws.gov. Come on out, we guarantee a fun time!

Thur. June 22nd – Evening Moth Bioblitz , join David Fine, the moth guy, in a quest to identify 250 species of moths. 7:30-9:30 pm

– , join David Fine, the moth guy, in a quest to identify 250 species of moths. 7:30-9:30 pm Tue. June 27 – “Five Mile Ride” – An Epic (but slow) biking Adventure on back roads and fire roads of Big Pine Key. We’ll see Key deer, possibly some fawns, marsh rabbits and much more BYOBikes (5 miles) 6:30-8:30 pm. It’s been wet so some backroads may be a little muddy.

– – An Epic (but slow) biking Adventure on back roads and fire roads of Big Pine Key. We’ll see Key deer, possibly some fawns, marsh rabbits and much more BYOBikes (5 miles) 6:30-8:30 pm. It’s been wet so some backroads may be a little muddy. Wed. July 5 – “Pride of Big Pine Key” – A walking journey from Blue Hole to Big Hole; looking for wildlife and sharing stories. (1.5 miles) 6:30-8:30 pm

– – A walking journey from Blue Hole to Big Hole; looking for wildlife and sharing stories. (1.5 miles) 6:30-8:30 pm Wed. July 12th– No Name Key trek to solution holes, pine rocklands, and hardwood hammocks (1.5-2.0 miles, uneven trails) 6:30-8:30 pm