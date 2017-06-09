GERALD ADAMS ADMINISTRATORS READY TO BREAK GROUND, AJAX BUILDING CORPORATION READY TO BEGIN THE NEW BUILD

WHO: Gerald Adams Elementary students, staff, and administrators; Ajax Building Corporation; Harvard Jolly Architects; invited guests

WHAT: Gerald Adams Elementary School students, staff and faculty are ready to break ground and start constructing a new building. Ajax Construction and Harvard Jolly Architects are working with the District to improve the learning space at Gerald Adams.

WHEN: Monday, June 5th, 2017 at 10:00 am

WHERE: Gerald Adams Elementary School

5855 College Road

Key West, FL 33040

WHY: The Groundbreaking Celebration signifies the start of the reconstruction of Gerald Adams Elementary. The school Principal for the last 15 years, Dr. Anne “Frannie” Herrin said the new facility will significantly enhance the learning opportunities for the students. “Our school, though rich with awesome memories, is in dire need of renovation. The new school will provide access to technology and a collaborative learning environment for all.”