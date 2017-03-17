Key West Police Detectives arrested a man wanted in Cobb County Georgia for an assortment of violent crimes.

On March 15th, the KPWD Criminal Investigations Unit was informed by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office that Jamaal Seymour, 37, was possibly in Key West. Seymour was wanted on a number of counts, including aggravated assault with a weapon, false imprisonment, felony strangulation and possession of a firearm by a felon. A “be on the lookout” noted that Seymour should be considered armed and dangerous.

Intelligence showed that Seymour had used a CVS rewards card at the Truman Avenue store around 6 p.m. on March 14th. Detectives began searching for Seymour. Around 10 p.m. Detectives Darnell Sealey and Marcus DelValle saw a man who matched Seymour’s description at the intersection of Southard and Duval Streets. As they approached him, he struck up a conversation. They asked him his name and he identified himself as Lamont Major, but said he had no identification. As Detective Sealey took out his phone to compare the man with the photo he had in the BOLO, Seymour took off running.

The detectives pursued him and apprehended him in Key Lime Square. Seymour was transported to the Monroe County Detention Center without incident.