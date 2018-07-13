FWC Officers Helps Farm Underwater Coral

Jul 132018
 

FWC Coral Garden

On July 11 and 12, the FWC participated in an educational coral cleaning and coral “planting” event with the Coral Restoration Foundation in Key Largo. Members of the FWC and MCSO were first given an educational and history lesson, followed by instructional session on underwater coral farming before getting in the water.

During a two-tank dive, they cleaned and hung coral on the underwater “trees” in the Tavernier Nursery. These trees contain fragments of coral that grow into colonies that can then be planted on coral reefs. The divers also brought up two discarded spiny lobster traps that were in the nursery and could have caused damage to the coral had they remained.

FWC Officer Bobby Dube stated that they plan on continuing these efforts 2-3 times per year.

Facebook Comments

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
 July 13, 2018  Posted by at 6:47 pm Water World  Add comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this. See our Privacy Policy here: http://thebluepaper.com/privacy-policy/

Close