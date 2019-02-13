Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club (FKSCC) Seeking New Members, Event February 17th

Feb 132019
 

The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club (FKSCC) holds its monthly SHOW &SHINE this Sunday, February 17th, Noon to 3pm. This event is for the lovers of classic, custom, and street rod automobiles of all years and makes. Fords, Chevys, trucks, Ratrods, lowriders, and chrome loaded motorcycles. If it cool and on wheels it will be here. This fun afternoon event is free to all, starts at noon till 3pm. The event continues at the Sugarloaf Lodge, on Sugarloaf Key, MM17. Prizes, good food and cold beverages are available. The Club’s sound system will provide 50’s and 60’s music.

Bring the kids to enjoy these beautiful relics of the auto world. This is always a FREE event. Club members are seeking new members for a full schedule of shows and events. Join Sunday and get the a Club Shirt and sticker. For more information contact Dick Moody 305-942-1758.

Facebook Comments

Contributed
The Blue Paper thanks its many contributors.
 February 13, 2019  Posted by at 11:52 am Public Notice, Special Events, What To Do  Add comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this. See our Privacy Policy here: http://thebluepaper.com/privacy-policy/

Close