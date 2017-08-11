Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Celebrates Get into Your Sanctuary Day

On Aug. 12, NOAA Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary hosts its third Get into Your Sanctuary Day to raise awareness about the value of national marine sanctuaries as iconic destinations for responsible recreation.

In addition to a coastal cleanup, visitors can experience a ship-to-shore telecast with the Exploration Vessel Nautilus, and share photos on the sanctuary’s new story map. Uploading to the story map requires only a few simple steps. Images illustrating how people spend their time on the water will be posted within 24 hours to promote the sanctuary, contribute to scientific research, and be shared with friends and family. Find the story map at http://arcg.is/2rHJtU5.

A cleanup is planned at Boca Chica Beach starting at 8:30 a.m. And for those not willing to get wet, there will be live interaction with the E/V Nautilus as it explores California’s Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary taking images of the unique microbial and animal communities along the continental slope. The program begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Eco-Discovery Center on the Truman Annex waterfront in Key West.

Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary protects 2,900 square nautical miles of critical marine habitat including coral reef, hard bottom, sea grass meadows, mangrove communities and sand flats, as well as shipwrecks and maritime heritage resources. NOAA and the state of Florida co-manage the sanctuary.