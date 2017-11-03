Florida Keys Continues to Experience King Tides Higher than NOAA’s Prediction

Monroe County continues to  experience higher than predicted King tides, running about .5  to .75 foot above the original prediction from National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for the Vaca Key tide gauge.  Other areas of the County may be experiencing even higher differentials.

 

 

 

 

 November 3, 2017

  One Response to “Florida Keys Continues to Experience King Tides Higher than NOAA’s Prediction”

  1. Dr. Larry Murray says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    The king tides are abundantly clear in the canal behind our home on Big Pine Key. However, that is nothing new. We have had exceptional high tides all summer, at least since the Spring Solstice. I do not know what is going on, but it concerns me. There is no indication that the tide in my canal is going to return to “normal”, 3-6″ lower than the current state of affairs. I wonder how many others are having a comparable experience.