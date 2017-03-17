

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District (FKMCD), in conjunction with MosquitoMate (www.mosquitomate.com), will be evaluating a new control method in the reduction and/or elimination of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are very difficult to control, can carry many diseases such as Zika, dengue and chikungunya. FKMCD is constantly looking for new ways to eliminate this mosquito and prevent these diseases from entering our island communities.

The field trial of this new method will begin in mid-April and will involve the release of male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes infected with a naturally-occurring bacterium called Wolbachia. When a Wolbachia-infected male mates with a wild female Aedes aegypti, the resulting eggs do not hatch. During the 12 week evaluation, male mosquitoes, which do not bite, will be released in the trial area on Stock Island at a rate of approximately 40,000 mosquitoes per week.

“We are looking forward to working with MosquitoMate,” said Executive Director Andrea Leal, “as we continue to investigate new tools in the fight against this important disease vector.”

MosquitoMate has conducted a similar trial to this one in Clovis, California. More information about the trial can be found at www.keysmosquito.org.

