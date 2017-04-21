Key Largo, FL – On April 20th a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the opening of Monroe County’s only rent restricted, affordable housing for low-income seniors outside of Key West. Paradise Point Senior Living Community residents are 55 years of age or older. The project started leasing in January and the complex will begin a waiting list shortly.
Amenities of the newly constructed complex includes: 42 one and two-bedroom apartments, a community room, fitness center, computer lab, landscaped grounds and all units have patios and balconies. Construction took 16 months. It was developed by Gorman & Associates (www.gormanusa.com) and cost $12.9 million. Boston Capital, JP Morgan Chase and Cinnaire all played a role in the funding/lending.
“We are thrilled to have opened Paradise Point in the northern Florida Keys” says Hana Eskra, Gorman’s Florida Market President. She adds “while this is a senior community, many of the residents are working adults who are employed by local businesses that serve residents throughout Monroe County.”
Do we want to even guess at how much the rent will be ?