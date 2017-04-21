Key Largo, FL – On April 20th a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the opening of Monroe County’s only rent restricted, affordable housing for low-income seniors outside of Key West. Paradise Point Senior Living Community residents are 55 years of age or older. The project started leasing in January and the complex will begin a waiting list shortly.

Amenities of the newly constructed complex includes: 42 one and two-bedroom apartments, a community room, fitness center, computer lab, landscaped grounds and all units have patios and balconies. Construction took 16 months. It was developed by Gorman & Associates (www.gormanusa.com) and cost $12.9 million. Boston Capital, JP Morgan Chase and Cinnaire all played a role in the funding/lending.

“We are thrilled to have opened Paradise Point in the northern Florida Keys” says Hana Eskra, Gorman’s Florida Market President. She adds “while this is a senior community, many of the residents are working adults who are employed by local businesses that serve residents throughout Monroe County.”