Fire on Abandoned Trawler at Robbie’s Marina Stock Island

Monroe County Fire Rescue responded at 3:45 p.m. to a 65-foot, wooden trawler that was on fire at Robbie’s Marina on Stock Island. No one was injured in the blaze, Monroe County Fire Rescue’s Deputy Fire Marshal Craig Marston said.

Engine 8 from the Stock Island station was the first to arrive four minutes after getting the call. A Monroe County Fire Rescue crew from the Big Coppitt Key station and mutual aid from the Key West Fire Department also responded.

The boat was abandoned. Workers were surveying the vessel to gather information for a future demolition when they noticed the fire and alerted authorities, Marston said.

Firefighters are still working to put out the fire on the large boat with a large draft. It is a difficult fire to deal with because there could be diesel fuel, hydraulic fluid and other unknowns onboard the old fishing boat, as well as the logistics of the structure itself.

The firefighters are also working to protect three other vessels that are within 5 feet of the trawler.

The Monroe County Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.