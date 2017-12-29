FEMA Trailers

Dec 292017
 

by Dr. Larry Murray…….

Editor:

Where are all the FEMA trailers?  At one point, the community was promised that there would be 80 FEMA trailers on the property of the old Road Prison.  It was touted as an ideal location as it would be easy to make the necessary electric and water connections.  Now, I cannot find anyone who will admit to ever having made such a promise.

I have communicated with a number of people at the county and none of them have any idea whether there will ever be FEMA trailers.  The FEMA program providing hotel vouchers expires January 7, 2018.  Let us hope that it is extended because there will be no trailers into which those people can move, or anyone else for that matter.

Larry Murray

Dr. Larry Murray

A former 60’s hippie with a strong belief in capitalism, Dr. Murray obtained his Ph.D. in American History in 1970 and went on to, in his own words, ‘publish and perish,’ teaching at colleges and universities while publishing in professional journals.


Now Dr. Murray is a tireless community activist, focusing primarily on the administration of the public schools in Monroe County. Hands down, Larry has made more public records requests to the school district than anyone else – ever – something he describes as “the equivalent of pulling teeth” or, as some have put it, “herding cats”.


Pushing for the best schools possible, he pokes and prods, urging the School District, as often as not, to simply follow its own rules and regulations, not do something unique and different.


  2 Responses to “FEMA Trailers”

  1. keysmiata says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    It seems that some 47,000 people in Texas are still in hotels – although FEMA seems to take delight in waiting until the last minute to notify people that they can stay longer. My experience with them revealed a total lack of communication WITHIN the FEMA organization, not to mention that they kept revising the procedures. Eventually, they’ll get it right.

  2. Dr. Larry Murray says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Let’s hope they get it right! A recent article in the Miami Herald about FEMA trailers nationally more than suggests that the program is in disarray. My guess is that additional FEMA trailers will never come to Monroe County. We shall see.