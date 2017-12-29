by Dr. Larry Murray…….

Editor:

Where are all the FEMA trailers? At one point, the community was promised that there would be 80 FEMA trailers on the property of the old Road Prison. It was touted as an ideal location as it would be easy to make the necessary electric and water connections. Now, I cannot find anyone who will admit to ever having made such a promise.

I have communicated with a number of people at the county and none of them have any idea whether there will ever be FEMA trailers. The FEMA program providing hotel vouchers expires January 7, 2018. Let us hope that it is extended because there will be no trailers into which those people can move, or anyone else for that matter.

Larry Murray