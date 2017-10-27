Applicants for FEMA disaster assistance should not consider the initial determination letter from the agency ruling them ineligible for disaster assistance as the final word. FEMA offers these tips to keep in mind if you receive such a letter:

Applicants must read their letters carefully. It may explain any problems that could be corrected. You may need to provide additional information or documents. If a mistake has been made, you should let FEMA know right away by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

Everyone has the right to appeal any FEMA decision.

Appeals may relate to eligibility, the amount or type of help provided, a late application, a request to return money, or continuing help. If you were determined ineligible due to insurance coverage—but had under insured or uninsured losses—you can appeal the decision by submitting your insurance settlement paperwork. The appeal must be sent and postmarked within 60 days after you receive the letter.

In your appeal letter, explain why you think the decision about the amount or type of assistance is not correct. You will need to include your full name, the nine digit FEMA registration number and the four digit disaster number.

Be sure to sign the letter and include a copy of a state-issued identification card, such as a driver’s license. If you cannot do that, write: “I hereby declare under the penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.”

Date the appeal letter and include the FEMA application number and the disaster number (DR-4337) and mail or fax it to:

FEMA National Processing Service Center

P. O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

FAX: 800-827-8112; Attention: FEMA

~~~~~~~~~~~~

FEMA’s mission is to support our citizens and first responders to ensure that as a nation we work together to build, sustain, and improve our capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from, and mitigate all hazards.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-FEMA (3362). For TTY call 800-462-7585.

FEMA’s temporary housing assistance and grants for public transportation expenses, medical and dental expenses, and funeral and burial expenses do not require individuals to apply for an SBA loan. However, applicants who receive SBA loan applications must submit them to SBA to be eligible for assistance that covers personal property, vehicle repair or replacement, and moving and storage expenses.