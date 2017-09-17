Keys Residents looking for information and guidance on registering for disaster assistance have the following options to contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA):

1) Call 1-800-621-3362

2) Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

3) In person at the Old Town Key West Fire Station #2 (616 Simonton Street)

Residents must provide:

· ONE Social Security Number per household

· Address of the damage home/apartment

· Description of the damage

· Information about insurance coverage

· Telephone Number

· Mailing Address

· Bank account & routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

keysrecovery.org * facebook.com/MonroeCountyFLBOCC/ *@monroecounty * #keysrecovery