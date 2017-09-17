FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Team in Key West

Keys Residents looking for information and guidance on registering for disaster assistance have the following options to contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA):

1) Call 1-800-621-3362

2) Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

3) In person at the Old Town Key West Fire Station #2 (616 Simonton Street)

Residents must provide:

· ONE Social Security Number per household

· Address of the damage home/apartment

· Description of the damage

· Information about insurance coverage

· Telephone Number

· Mailing Address

· Bank account & routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

