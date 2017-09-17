Sep 172017
Keys Residents looking for information and guidance on registering for disaster assistance have the following options to contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA):
1) Call 1-800-621-3362
2) Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
3) In person at the Old Town Key West Fire Station #2 (616 Simonton Street)
Residents must provide:
· ONE Social Security Number per household
· Address of the damage home/apartment
· Description of the damage
· Information about insurance coverage
· Telephone Number
· Mailing Address
· Bank account & routing numbers for direct deposit of funds
keysrecovery.org * facebook.com/MonroeCountyFLBOCC/ *@monroecounty * #keysrecovery
