Federal Agent Arrested for DUI Warns Sheriff’s Deputy, “I will Remember You…”

A federal agent was arrested Friday night for DUI.

Keven Patrick Kenny, 44, handed Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Wales his Department of Homeland Security “Special Agent” business card along with his driver’s license when he was stopped after reportedly driving 75 mph in a 55 mph zone while continuously failing to maintain a single lane.

Deputy Wales stopped Kenny’s Chevrolet Trailblazer sport utility vehicle on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 35 about 8:24 p.m. Deputy Wales reported one oncoming driver had to slow down to avoid being hit by the SUV.

When Deputy Wales turned on his emergency lights and siren, Kenny responded by turning on his own emergency lights.

Once stopped Kenny immediately got out of the van. When Deputy Wales asked Kenny why he got out of the SUV, Kenny reportedly replied he didn’t know. Deputy Wales noticed Kenny was unstable on his feet and asked him multiple times to sit on the guardrail, but Kenny reportedly would not comply, even after multiple requests. Finally, Kenny ended up using Deputy Wales’ patrol car to steady himself.

Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit Deputy Juan Martin-Reyes and Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jake Brady also arrived on the scene.

Deputy Martin-Reyes asked Kenny if he’d had anything to drink. Deputy Martin-Reyes reported Kenny smelled of alcohol, his face was flushed, his eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred and his clothes were “dirty and dusty as if he had recently rolled in dirt.” Kenny told Deputy Martin-Reyes that he had not had anything to drink. Kenny also told Deputy Martin-Reyes that he was a federal agent and added that he felt the Deputies were “messing with him.”

Deputy Martin-Reyes asked Kenny to perform field sobriety exercises, which Kenny reportedly failed. Kenny was subsequently placed into custody.

Sgt. Brady searched the SUV and found law enforcement equipment such as a tactical vest as well as a 9mm Glock pistol. Department of Homeland Security supervisors arrived and took possession of the law enforcement equipment and gun. Two unopened boxes of wine were also in the SUV.

Deputy Martin-Reyes took Kenny to jail whereupon Kenny reportedly stated, “I will remember you,” and “Things will, you know, what goes around comes around.”

Kenny reportedly blew a .339 on the alcohol-breath sensing machine. (It’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08% or greater.)

Kenny was booked into jail.

Note: Information in this crime report was provided by area law enforcement. Please remember that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.