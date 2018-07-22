A father and son visiting the Florida Keys from South Carolina were issued multiple citations on Friday for taking lobster illegally prior to the start of lobster season. The 2018 lobster mini season does not start until 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Regular seasons does not begin until Aug. 6.

“Every year, the Sheriff’s Office typically sees some violators attempting to get an illegal jump start on mini season,” said Adadm Linhardt, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, in a press release.

On Friday, Marine Deputy Wilfredo Guerra was on patrol near Toms Harbor Channel Bridge, bayside, at Mile Marker 60.5.

“Deputy Guerra was patrolling using a personal watercraft donated to the Sheriff’s Office by Riva Motorsports & Marine of the Keys in Key Largo. The business donates the Yamaha WaveRunners each year to be used for law enforcement purposes such as this,” said Linhardt.

Deputy Guerra saw two males with spears, who appeared to be spearing lobsters. Spearing lobsters is illegal at all times in Monroe County.

He identified the men as Peter Verdi, 52, and son Isaac Verdi, 18, both from South Carolina. Marine Deputy Guerra inspected their dive bags. Both bags revealed a total of eight undersized, illegally wrung and out-of-season lobster. An inspection of their cooler revealed four more speared and undersized mangrove snapper.

Both were issued notices to appear in court for a total of 10 citations, including having no fishing license, no lobster endorsements and no dive flag.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay reminds all visitors and residents that deputies will be out in-force this week enforcing our states wildlife laws.