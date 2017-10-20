Key West’s biggest party of the year is right around the corner. While you’re busy putting the finishing touches on your costume, it’s good to remember a few crucial pointers.

Public nudity: is absolutely prohibited in Key West. Male and female genitalia must not be exposed. Female breasts cannot be exposed. Breasts painted with body paint will only be considered as covered when in the Fantasy Zone. Body paint cannot be applied in public; it must be applied in an enclosed area, out of the public view. Sex acts in public are absolutely prohibited.

Fantasy Zone: Lower Duval Street to United Street and the streets that cross it. Those cross streets are only considered part of the Fantasy Zone between Whitehead and Simonton streets. The Fantasy Zone is not in effect until Monday, October 23rd. That means body paint will not be tolerated at the family-oriented Goombay Festival this weekend.

Artificial or toy weapons: You're better off not using them at all. But if your costume simply must have one, make sure it's clearly a fake. Law enforcement officers will be watching for anything resembling a weapon, from water guns to artificial swords or knives. Replica weaponry may be confiscated. In addition, laser pointers are not allowed during the event, and they too may be confiscated.

Backpacks and coolers: are strongly discouraged in the Fantasy Zone. If you do bring them, you may be asked to have it searched by an officer.

Masquerade March: On Friday, Oct. 27th, the Masquerade March takes two routes leaving the Key West Cemetery at 5 p.m. and arriving on Duval Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. The streets are not closed along these routes so motorists can expect delays and are advised to take alternate routes. Revelers are reminded that nudity is absolutely prohibited during this event.

Street Closures: To accommodate the many street activities during the festival, several areas are closed during the week, starting with the Bahama Village Goombay Festival which begins Friday, October 20th. Street fairs and evening events are scheduled throughout the week, culminating in the parade.

Zombie Bike Ride: On Sunday, October 22nd, motorists can expect delays as the Zombie Bike Ride runs from East Martello Tower on South Roosevelt Blvd. to downtown Key West. Anyone needing to access the airport is advised to approach from the east.

Fantasy Fest has a tradition of being a fun and peaceful party, and the Key West Police Department is looking forward to continuing that tradition. We will have extra officers on duty. In addition, other members of the law enforcement community, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, the FBI, the Florida Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the Orange County Mounted Unit, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Navy will be on hand to help ensure a safe event.