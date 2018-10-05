Fantasy Fest Events: Educational Lectures on Culture of BDSM

Key West’s 10-day long extravaganza of exuberant and sensual Fantasy Fest parties and parades create the foundation for Key West Art & Historical Society’s adult-only, Distinguished Speaker Series presentation, “The History, Culture, and Politics of Bondage/Domination/Sadomasochism,” by psychologist, sexologist and sex therapist Dr. Pamela Stephenson Connolly from 6:00PM-7:00PM on October 25 at Key West Theater, 512 Eaton Street.

Key West Art & Historical Society Distinguished Speaker Series guest Dr. Pamela Stephenson Connolly

Dr. Connolly will discuss her research on the subject and reveal fascinating facts about the nature and role of BDSM among couples.

For adults over 21 only, this exciting lecture promotes a fun, utterly frank and positive view of BDSM. But there is also an important message: In gaining insights and an educated perspective into the beliefs, and mythologies regarding BDSM, one can better understand one’s own sexual mysteries.

Tickets are $20.00 for Society members and $25 for non-members, and can be reserved at KWAHS.ORG (click on “Tickets” tab).

 

 

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
