by John Donnelly…….

Toxic barbs by design are authored with the intent to weaken and disable their target. Enlightening and illuminating discourse are not sought nor desired by such poltroons. Absent the wisdom and creative genius accrued by Self-Realized and Self-Actualized individuals, these bottom feeders haven’t anything of authenticity to write about. Not dazzling you with brilliance, they shall baffle you with their bullshit.

For generations these types of ideologues have given rise to the bureaucracies and ineffective policies proffered to remedy our defective educational and political systems. A cultureless society, unable to grasp and advance itself based upon the realities before it, we’ve continued to drift ever closer to the abyss. Decades of the same shit, different day, has taken its toll.

The wisdom, prudence and consciousness expansion that are freely available to all students and citizens in the United States; are attributes contemptuously mocked, ridiculed and pooh-poohed by school administrators and government officials. Our school district turned down a scientific based program that would have provided instruction at our 3 high schools, which would have maximized student awareness and advanced their higher level thinking, while awarding $10,000 in scholarships each year. All of the programming and scholarships entailed, would not have cost the school district nor taxpayer one red cent.

At present, the “violence encouraging stimuli” continuously being pumped into our children via their electronic devices, movies and TV personalities, hasn’t any antidote. As we witnessed yesterday, partisan shootings have become an acceptable means of political expression. Mock be-headings and stabbings of President Trump are considered an art form. I don’t want to appear to be an old fuddy-duddy, but the charm and humor of the aforementioned actions has worn off. This 24 hour a day, every day, relentless attack on the President of the United States by mainstream print and cable news agencies, has brought us to the brink of civil unrest. This never ending hurtful and disturbing reportage, will extinguish our nation, as though it never existed.

Perhaps this non-stop demonization of President Trump has served as a trigger for some zealots and ideologues to commit acts of violence; even attempting to murder democratically elected members to congress, who’ve been determined by said shooter as having ties with the president’s political party.

A “cautionary tale” is upon us. Woe to those who do not heed its warning.

Back to those “bullies and wordsmithing scoundrels”. Their egocentric purpose is to incite disharmony, as they seek to lure the unsuspecting into accepting an invitation at their dinner tables of want, where the specialties are entree’s of misery and dishes of contempt.

Extinction is a powerful behavioral tool, capable of bringing the most intolerant of us to their knees. Perhaps the time to crawl has arrived.