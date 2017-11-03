Faith-based organizations, in addition to other community, volunteer, and nonprofit organizations in Florida communities may apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance program grants for reimbursement of costs incurred following Hurricane Irma.

As part of its mission, FEMA provides grants to state, local, tribal, and territorial governments and certain private nonprofits through its Public Assistance program. Community, volunteer, faith-based, and private nonprofit organizations conducting critical and essential services of a governmental nature with state or IRS tax-exempt status that sustained disaster damage may also be able to receive FEMA Public Assistance (PA) grants.

Types of eligible critical services:

Private schools that provide elementary or secondary education or an institution of higher education;

Hospitals and other medical-treatment facilities;

Emergency services including fire protection, ambulance, and rescue; and

Utilities including water, sewer, and electrical systems.Types of potentially eligible non-critical, essential services:

Senior citizen and community centers or other community services;

Food programs;

Educational enrichment activities;

Custodial and day care services;

Disability residential services;

Assisted living and low-income housing;

Homeless shelters and rehabilitation services; and

Performing and community arts centers.

For more information about eligible essential and critical service providers, go online to FEMA.gov and reference the Public Assistance Program and Policy Guide.

Service providers of a non-critical, essential governmental nature must first apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) before being considered for a PA grant. Public Assistance grants may be able to provide assistance to organizations that provide non-critical, essential governmental services for repair or replacement costs that SBA loans do not cover.

The SBA may provide up to $2 million to most private nonprofits in the form of low interest disaster loans. To learn more about and apply for an SBA loan go online to sba.gov/disaster or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. If you cannot access the website, call 800-659-2955. If you use TTY, call 800-877-8339.

How to apply:

The Florida Division of Emergency Management requests state, local or tribal governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that experienced damage from Hurricane Irma submit their request for reimbursement under the PA grant program by Nov. 5.

Requests filed through FloridaPA.org by Nov. 5 will be forwarded by the Florida Division of Emergency Management to FEMA on or before FEMA’s Nov. 10 deadline.

When any organization, such as faith-based organizations, schools, or community centers provide emergency protective measures such as sheltering and feeding survivors on behalf of state, local, tribal, or territorial governments, FEMA may reimburse the costs of those services to the state, local, tribal, or territorial government. The government and the organization must enter into an agreement for these services, even if the agreement is post-event, and the government may then reimburse the organization.

For more information on Hurricane Irma and Florida recovery, visit www.FEMA.gov/IrmaFL, @FEMARegion4 Twitter account, or the Florida Division of Emergency Management website.

