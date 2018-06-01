Emil LaVache Honored

Jun 012018
 

Funeral services for U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) and longtime Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Emil LaVache were held today June 1, 2018 at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea church in Key West.

The Brooklyn, New York native was a fixture of the Sheriff’s Office for decades. Mr. LaVache passed away on Friday, May 25, 2018. He was 88.

“Emil was a true gentleman and public servant,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

Mr. LaVache spent 31 years in the Army with jumps in Korea and Vietnam. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel and then became a Monroe County Deputy Sheriff full time for 25 years and many years thereafter as a Reserve Deputy.

Hundreds and perhaps thousands of Florida Keys residents and visitors alike came to know Mr. LaVache via the multitude ways in which he donated his time to the community. He was active with the Monroe County inmate work program. Countless children throughout the county knew Mr. LaVache from his constant work at the Animal Farm where he served as a tireless and cheerful greeter to all who entered the farm since its inception.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Facebook Comments

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
 June 1, 2018  Posted by at 11:31 pm Amber Nolan, News  Add comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.