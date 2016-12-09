Commentary by Arnaud and Naja Girard…….

Four kids cornered him in the bathroom. They jumped him, made fun of him, and shaved his eyebrows. His mother told us over the phone that she complained to the school administration but that a week later the same kids attacked her son again and that time they stole his $20-dollar bill during recess in front of everyone.

After talking with students we knew, we called the mother back: “Ma’am, it’s really difficult to verify anything without your son’s name. The kids we talk to think that maybe those four are drug dealers and your son owes them money – [pause]– Money for drugs. Is that possible?”

“My son is a really good kid. My son does not do drugs.”

“How do you know?”

–[long pause]–

“I am taking him out of school.”

This is hardly an isolated incident.

The problem for an investigative newspaper is that all of those disturbing reports we get about Key West’s public schools are unverifiable. Is a certain science teacher really stoned on a regular basis? Is it true that there are classes where the students do nothing but watch movies? Do kids sometimes OD in the hallways? Is nepotism and “bubaism” so pervasive that certain derelict administrators are simply unfireable?

School operations are completely opaque for the outside investigator. Schools claim they are just fulfilling their duty in protecting the privacy of the students but even the few public record requests that can’t legally be denied are reluctantly answered or not at all depending on how touchy the subject matter. Some would argue that student privacy is code word for complete lack of accountability.

One thing only is certain: now that charter schools are available in Key West, a good number of – mostly white – students have rushed out of public schools like rats out of a sinking ship.

It is the beauty of competition with one serious flaw: deliberately or not, this exodus is rapidly causing the re-segregation of the public-school system.

As we pointed out last week, the numbers are telling: At Sigsbee Charter School 66% of students are white [non Hispanic], 5% are black and only 2% qualify for free or reduced lunch. At Gerald Adams Elementary, a district run public school, 18.6% are white [non-Hispanic], 28.7% are black and 78% qualify for free or reduced lunch.

At a time when news media is reporting on a black retired US Army Veteran, playing his role as the official Mall of America Santa Clause, being verbally accosted by horrified racists, there can be no doubt that true racial integration is still the goal and remedy for racial disharmony and that integration needs to start early – in the public-school system.

In response to our article last week some white parents blamed black parents for not applying to the charter schools. But others point out the lack of buses to charter schools or the requirement for parents to volunteer their time are obstacles to diversity.

Of the many comments to our “Secret Roadmap to Re-segregation” a few points of consensus have appeared: Many parents don’t trust HOB Middle School. The sun still seems to be shinning on Gerald Adams Elementary School (even though it teaches to the highest proportion of minority, low-income, and English language challenged students).

Finally, the local public school system needs to do some serious soul searching. There is a very real need for an open forum and debate, for transparency, for new ideas and reforms. Parents, students and teachers need to be able to come forward and reveal what is going on inside the schools without fear of retaliation. There should be a good-faith effort on the part of charter schools and the district to perform outreach in the black community, including the hiring of black teachers. The district should look at its school boundaries and busing decisions to honestly address the racial integration issue and should hold the charter schools to their statutory obligation to mirror local racial diversity.

Finally, there is a clear consensus that the main issue for parents whose children are enrolled in the traditional public schools is a perception that academic levels are sub-standard. The administration needs to take a hard look at the two-track system that separates students into honors classes and “regular” classes and which seems to be the route to segregation within the individual schools as well as a cause for low graduation rates for minority students. What is really going on in those “regular” classes?

If the traditional public school system is to survive, it needs to embrace the competition introduced by the charter school movement and reform its methods. It need to create new programs that include vocational training.

As a community, we must make sure public funds provide equal educational opportunities for students, in accordance with their interests, merits, and abilities, not their race or income level or their parents’ level of commitment. This is the Key West. We can do this.