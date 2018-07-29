The vehicle was a black, Ford Mustang GT. As it weaved its way recklessly down US 1 the Sheriff’s office phones were abuzz with callers reporting their fears that the driver was going to hurt someone. They said the car had already nearly caused several head-on collisions.

Sergeant Joel Slough saw the Mustang at around Mile Marker 56 tailgating other cars. Other drivers pulled aside to let Slough get directly behind the Mustang.

With the officer tailing behind, observing his every move, the Mustang’s driver drifted into the other lane, suddenly hit the brakes and then continued to tailgate the car in front of him. Slough pulled him over just south of the Vaca Cut Bridge.

Sgt. Slough reported he was unable to determine the number of people in the Mustang due to dark window tint so he drew his service weapon and told the driver to roll down the window. Slough instructed the driver, later identified as 46-year-old Michael Allen Holt of Plantation, Florida, to roll down the window, twice.

After several moments the driver’s side door opened. Slough reported that Holt’s movements were slow, delayed and he appeared to be confused as to how to roll down the window. Slough ordered him to show his hands and Holt complied. Slough then holstered his weapon.

Sgt. Slough reported a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Holt told Slough there were no drugs in the Mustang. But when Holt exited the vehicle, Slough states he could see marijuana “shake” inside the car. [“Shake” is the term for cannabis flower remains. It’s usually comprised of bud trimmings, like leaves, although occasionally bits like stems can get into the mix.]

Deputy Lones arrived on scene to assist and conducted field sobriety tests as Sgt. Slough searched the Mustang. He found a Glad Lock© kitchen container in the trunk with about 2 ounces of hallucinogenic mushrooms inside. About three ounces of marijuana was also found in the trunk in four separate baggies that were labeled by strain: “Gorilla Glue,” “Mint Cookies,” and “Orange Cookies.” A large amount of rolling papers, a digital scale and a grinder were also found along with six prescription pill bottles, each bearing Holt’s name.

Deputy Lones reported he found Holt to be slow to speak and that his speech was slurred. Lones states, Holt was also unsteady on his feet and failed field sobriety exercises.

Holt was arrested and taken to jail. He was charged with DUI, possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms, possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Note: Information in this crime report was obtained from area law enforcement agencies. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

