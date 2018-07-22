The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man seen in these photos.

There was a minor crash at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at 5th Street and MacDonald Avenue on Stock Island involving a car and a scooter. There were no injuries.

The suspect was driving white passenger car, possibly a Ford. Vehicle left on 5th Street and turned left into U.S. 1 driving toward Key West.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 305-292-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted online at www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.