A 24-year-old Stock Island man was arrested Saturday night after a fight in which a pregnant woman and a 2-year-old child were subsequently taken to the hospital.

The child suffered a head injury and possible concussion. The pregnant woman suffered non-life threatening injuries to her back and foot.

Maycol Jacinto Sanchez was charged with aggravated battery in which he knew/should have known the victim was pregnant and child abuse.

Deputies responded to 9th Avenue about 7 p.m. Monroe County Fire Rescue was already on scene transporting the woman to Lower Keys Medical Center. A family member was transporting the child. Everyone involved in the incident lives at the same residence. Sanchez and the woman were having an argument in the bathroom while she bathed the child. Another family member got involved. A window was broken and that family member suffered cuts to his arm. Sanchez punched the woman in the back. At some point, witnesses said Sanchez pushed the child.

Sanchez was taken to jail.

~~~~~

Note: Information in this crime report was provided by area law enforcement. Please remember that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Sheriff’s Office Dep. Matt O’Neill at 305-664-6480 Ext. 6587. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted online at www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.