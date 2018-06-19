Do You Know the Warning Signs of Coral Reef Bleaching?

Jun 192018
 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/bleachwatch

As part of its June lecture series, Mote’s Center for Coral Reef Research and Restoration is hosting a training session for divers and snorkelers interested in volunteering for the Florida Keys BleachWatch Program.

On Saturday, June 23 at 3.pm., Cory Walter, a biologist and coordinator of the program will host a talk and training session that focuses on identifying warning signs of coral reef bleaching in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The data provided by participants in the BleachWatch Program combined with the data from researchers can be utilized in NOAA’s Coral Reef Watch Program’s satellite prediction models. No experience and no reservation is required for Saturday’s training session, which will take place at the Monroe County Library in Marathon.

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Facebook Comments

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
 June 19, 2018  Posted by at 7:44 pm Amber Nolan, News  Add comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.