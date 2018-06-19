As part of its June lecture series, Mote’s Center for Coral Reef Research and Restoration is hosting a training session for divers and snorkelers interested in volunteering for the Florida Keys BleachWatch Program.

On Saturday, June 23 at 3.pm., Cory Walter, a biologist and coordinator of the program will host a talk and training session that focuses on identifying warning signs of coral reef bleaching in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The data provided by participants in the BleachWatch Program combined with the data from researchers can be utilized in NOAA’s Coral Reef Watch Program’s satellite prediction models. No experience and no reservation is required for Saturday’s training session, which will take place at the Monroe County Library in Marathon.