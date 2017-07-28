Letter to the Editor

From Eugene E Nanay Jr. …….

Every year the residents of Monroe County are faced with this Dilemma; Do we want the 5–8 Million DOLLARS those LOUD, Noisy, Rude, Nasty, drunken bikers spend down here on their Annual four (4) day pilgrimage to the southernmost city??? Or do we continue the Yearly two(2) day MASSACRE of our local Saltwater Cockroaches, while Destroying our Reef, despoiling the Environment, leaving their garbage and trash, while contributing minimally to the local economy. The Bikers come down here TO SPEND MONEY, the lobster mobsters come down here to pillage and rape, only Taking as much as they can get away with without getting caught. And MONROE County spoke, No Noise (No Millions in the local coffers), BUT come on down and rape and destroy our economy and environment.

Bring back the MONEY and dump the mini season.