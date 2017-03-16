Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the theft of a wallet and subsequent use of credit cards in the wallet by a woman captured on surveillance video using the cards.

The victim reported the theft of his wallet on March 13th from the Marathon City Marina. He said he left the wallet in one of the shower stalls. And by the time he realized it, the wallet was gone. He had a total of 11 fraudulent charges on the card, all in the Marathon area.

Video obtained from Walgreen’s in Marathon shows a white female with shoulder length blond hair, medium build, wearing dark pants and a low cut V-neck tank top with stripes. She was holding a black purse.

Detective Leon Bourcier, who is assigned to investigate, says she may be a resident of Boot Key Harbor because the bathhouse the victim used requires a key code to gain entry.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Sheriff’s Office. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.