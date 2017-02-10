Sheriff’s detectives are looking for help to identify a man they want to talk to in connection with a vehicle theft at the Key West airport.

The vehicle, a blue 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, was parked at the airport the morning of January 27th. The owner / driver of the vehicle parked in the one hour parking lot and left the keys inside. The driver arranged for the jeep to be picked up later in the morning. When two men showed up at 9:15 a.m. to pick it up, it was gone.

A review of surveillance video from the airport shows the suspect getting into the jeep and driving it away from the airport shortly after the victim parks it and leaves to catch his flight.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact Detective Spencer Curry at the Sheriff’s Office, 305-292-7060. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.