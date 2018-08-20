The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office just released the video above and the following statement:

Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help regarding a home invasion in Marathon early Saturday morning in which a woman was battered by an intruder.

Detectives believe the incident on the 400 block of James Avenue is an isolated case and not indicative of larger crime issue in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for man likely in his 20s, possibly white, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9, with a thin build and an American accent. He may be a smoker. He was likely wearing a Pelagic© trucker-style ball cap and a long-sleeved, white, T-shirt.

Deputies responded to the home about 6:30 a.m. They found a woman there with injuries to her face and head. The victim told detectives her husband left for work earlier in the morning. Later, she heard the front door open, but she thought it was her husband returning due to retrieve an item he may have forgotten. The intruder pounced on her while she was in bed, demanding she tell him where “the money” was located. A struggle ensued in which the intruder placed a cloth over the victim’s mouth and tried to choke her, but the woman fought back, kicking and punching the intruder multiple times in the groin. The attack continued from the bedroom to the living room. The woman continued to fight the intruder back. At one point, the intruder hit the woman with a conch shell.

The woman did not suffer life-threatening injuries and the intruder left without taking anything.

Detectives collected evidence at the scene and are following up on leads in the case.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Sheriff’s Office detectives in Marathon at 305-289-2430 or Det. Sgt. Spencer Bryan at 305-340-7706. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted online at www. floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.