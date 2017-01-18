Sheriff’s Detective Rosa DiGiovanni is looking for help from the public to identify two female suspects in a credit card fraud case she is investigating. The victim reported the theft of her credit card on December 22nd. It had been taken from her purse, where she kept it behind the counter at the store where she works in Marathon. The card was subsequently used to make six different purchases for a total of $2,055 before the fraud was spotted and the card was cancelled.

Detective DiGiovanni was assigned to investigate the case. She obtained surveillance video from the Winn Dixie grocery store in Marathon, one of the locations where the card was used. The suspects were identified in the video as two black females, heavy set; one was wearing a red and white Santa hat. They were driving a small white colored four door sedan.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Sheriff’s Office. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.