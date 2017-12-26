Sheriff’s Detective Lance Hernandez is asking for the public’s assistance identifying two burglary suspects.

The burglary took place at approximately 7:15 p.m. on December 18th at Key Lime Products in Key Largo. Two suspects forced their way into a storage shed, taking several small items from inside. A surveillance system captured images of the suspects. Detective Hernandez is hopeful someone will recognize the two men.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 305-853-3211. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.P3tips.com/139.