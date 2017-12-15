Sheriff’s Detective Rosary Ponce is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect in a vehicle burglary which took place in Marathon Tuesday night.

Deputies working night shift spotted a man riding his bike with no lights near 47th Street at 1:30 a.m. They attempted to stop him, but he dropped the bike and fled on foot. He left behind a sweatshirt. In the pockets of the sweatshirt deputies found a camera, company gas card, keys and a vehicle registration which came back to a Ford truck belonging to Keys Air Conditioning.

The deputies went to the business in question and found one of their company trucks with a broken passenger side window. All the property had been stolen from the truck.

Upon further investigation, Deputy Ponce discovered the bike the suspect had been riding was stolen from a home on 49th Street and the sweatshirt he left behind was also stolen from a second vehicle burglary.

Detective Ponce located video which depicts the person she believes to be the suspect in these crimes. She is asking anyone who recognizes the person in the video, or who knows anything about these crimes crime contact the Sheriff’s Office at 305-289-2430. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.P3tips.com/139.