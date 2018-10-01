Deputy Told Man With Beer Not To Drive; He Did Anyway

According to reports, Deputy Ignacio Molina was on patrol and stopped at the Circle K gas station in Key Largo at around 2 a.m. when he noticed a man, later identified as Melvin Terral Dean, 38, in the parking lot with a beer in his hand. Dean appeared to be stumbling and otherwise having a difficult time walking.

Deputy Molina warned Dean not to drive, but Dean opened the driver’s side door to a white, 2007 Dodge Charger, got behind the wheel, and drove away. Deputy Molina ran back to his patrol car, turned on his lights and siren and followed the Dodge Charger on U.S. 1.

Dean stopped after about 1.5 miles and was taken in custody without further incident.  Dean was charged with fleeing and eluding and DUI.

Note: The information in this crime report is provided by local law enforcement.  Please remember that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
