A Sheriff’s deputy investigating a credit card fraud case is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects.

The victim called to report his credit card number was being used fraudulently on December 6th. He said the suspects had used his credit card number at the Walgreen’s pharmacy in Marathon on 109th Street just before 10 p.m.

Deputy Rosary Ponce went to the store and obtained photos and video from surveillance cameras at the store. It shows three young men involved in the credit card fraud. They arrive at the store driving a black sedan of some sort. Two of them go into the Walgreen’s Liquor Store and buy a carton of cigarettes; the third goes into the pharmacy and attempts to do the same thing, but the credit card is declined.

Anyone with information which might help identify these suspects should contact Deputy Ponce at the Sheriff’s Office, 305-289-2430. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.